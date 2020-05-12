Regina’s Broad Street beaver back in the wild, wildlife rehabilitation centre says

Send this page to someone via email

The confused and injured beaver found wandering Broad Street in Regina last week has recovered and been released into the wild, says the Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

The agency assumed care of the beaver on May 2, after a member of the Regina Police Service, a wildlife volunteer, found her dehydrated, malnourished and with an infected wound on her leg in the early hours of the morning.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, Salthaven said the animal gave indications that she was improving and had been let go on private land outside the city.

“Over the weekend, she became very aggressive toward us, behaving exactly like she should after being so weak and lethargic,” the post said.

“She had gained a lot of weight and let us know she was feeling better and ready to go.”

The video in the post shows the beaver walking out of a kennel and into some swampy water.

The landowners have reported the beaver is “swimming and munching on reeds,” according to Salthaven’s post.

The beaver had likely been seeking her own territory, Megan Lawrence, a director of rehabilitation with the organization, previously told Global News.

When the animal was found, she was near a “polluted, trash-infested marsh in the city,” Lawrence had said.

It’s not unusual for beavers to kick their young out of the family unit around the age of two — the age of the beaver in question, according to Lawrence, who noted beavers do so to make room for new kits.

