High school graduates in Saskatchewan await a decision on convocation

This year’s graduation ceremonies will look a lot different due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

May is normally an exciting time for Grade 12 students, but this year they are fighting feelings of disappointment.

“I was pretty upset. I’ve seen my siblings graduate and my friends and I was excited for it, but I’m trying to find the silver lining and look on the bright side,” said Victoria Grondin, a senior at Assiniboia Composite High School.

With gatherings limited to 10 people, graduates will be dressing up with nowhere to go. Tickets have been refunded, but a plan on what is next is still up in the air.

“We have a Snapchat group and we Zoom and FaceTime to keep in touch, but we aren’t sure about what we are going to do about grad yet but we’re thinking about different ideas,” Grondin said.

Students are not the only ones finding it hard to accept the new normal: parents who would normally be celebrating their kids are playing a new role.

Tammy Leipertdemontas, a mother of a Grade 12 student, says trying to keep things in perspective is important.

“It’s unfortunate, it’s disappointing, however there is a lot going on in the world and there’s a lot of people suffering more than not having a Grade 12 grad.”

In Regina, both the Catholic and Public school divisions have no set plans, and are still working on what graduation ceremonies could look like.

