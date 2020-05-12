3 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in southern Alberta: ALERT

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested following a short-term drug trafficking investigation in Strathmore Alta., the Alberta Law Enforcement Teams said in a news release on Tuesday.

On April 28, officers searched multiple vehicles and two homes as part of the investigation. Police said multiple firearms and drugs were seized from the properties, including a loaded handgun and shotgun, three rifles and 103 grams of cocaine.

Christoper Dutka, 37, of Strathmore, Daniel Madsen, 35, of Calgary, and Shauna Sinclair, 38, of Calgary were arrested and are facing multiple drug and firearm-related charges, ALERT said.

“Organized crime impacts every community,” Insp. Shawn Wallace said.

“In this case, ALERT was able to work with the local detachment to remove harmful drugs and potentially dangerous weapons out of the community.” Tweet This

Strathmore RCMP and Calgary Police assisted in the investigation.