Kingston expected to see record-breaking cold Tuesday night

Kingston is poised to break a weather record overnight, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures are forecasted to hit a low of -4 C.

The current record for low temperature recorded at the Kingston Airport on May 13 is 0.7 C, set in both 2010 and in 1994.

The current record-low temperature recorded at Queen’s University is -1.7 C, set in 1946.

Tuesday night’s chilly temperature may come close to the coldest May day in Kingston’s history.

Environment Canada says a temperature of -5 C was recorded at the Kingston Pumping Station on May 2, 1978.

1:06 Polar vortex brings snow to Ontario in May Polar vortex brings snow to Ontario in May

According to Global News meteorologist Ross Hull, the unusual winter-like weather across Ontario, also seen over the last weekend, is being caused by an all-too-familiar weather pattern: the polar vortex.

“This circulating area of extremely cold air stayed put over the Arctic during most of winter and early spring but thanks to a change in the jet stream pattern — it has made a late season visit to southern Ontario!” Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the Kingston region, along with most of eastern and Southern Ontario, which is supposed to see below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night as well.

— With files from Global News’ David Lao.