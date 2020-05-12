Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Kingston expected to see record-breaking cold Tuesday night

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 2:22 pm
This photo of hoar frost was submitted by Heino Døssing in Saskatoon.
Kingston may be in store for record-breaking low temperatures Tuesday night. @HeinoD / Twitter

Kingston is poised to break a weather record overnight, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures are forecasted to hit a low of -4 C.

The current record for low temperature recorded at the Kingston Airport on May 13 is 0.7 C, set in both 2010 and in 1994.

READ MORE: Polar vortex brings May snow to Ontario

The current record-low temperature recorded at Queen’s University is -1.7 C, set in 1946.

Tuesday night’s chilly temperature may come close to the coldest May day in Kingston’s history.

Environment Canada says a temperature of -5 C was recorded at the Kingston Pumping Station on May 2, 1978.

Polar vortex brings snow to Ontario in May
Polar vortex brings snow to Ontario in May

According to Global News meteorologist Ross Hull, the unusual winter-like weather across Ontario, also seen over the last weekend, is being caused by an all-too-familiar weather pattern: the polar vortex.

Story continues below advertisement

“This circulating area of extremely cold air stayed put over the Arctic during most of winter and early spring but thanks to a change in the jet stream pattern — it has made a late season visit to southern Ontario!”

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the Kingston region, along with most of eastern and Southern Ontario, which is supposed to see below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night as well.
— With files from Global News’ David Lao.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cold Weatherkingston weatherWeather Kingstonweather Ontariorecord breaking weatherfrost kingstoncold kingstoncold wether kingstonkingston temperature
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.