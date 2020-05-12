Menu

Health

Waterloo Region reports 14 new coronavirus cases, 1 death as case total hits 954

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 2:05 pm
What is ‘silent hypoxia’?
A phenomenon called “silent hypoxia,” when oxygen levels fall but an individual feels no symptoms or signs that something is wrong, is an effect of the coronavirus that some doctors are noticing in patients.

Waterloo Region reported 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total to 954 cases.

The death toll has risen to 104 after someone died at Forest Heights Revera Long-Term Care.

READ MORE: Coronavirus death graph shows how March’s lockdown saved lives, says expert

While no new cases were reported at the Kitchener nursing home, Forest Heights has seen 46 deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Waterloo Public Health said 17 more people in the region have recovered, which marks the sixth straight day the number of resolved cases has outpaced the number of new cases in the region.

In total, 510 people have recovered from COVID-19, which is 53 per cent of all cases, and 46 people remain in hospital.

The region has completed 10,044 tests, which is up more than 400 tests from the day before.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Ontario residents bracing for mental health crisis triggered by COVID-19, poll suggests

Ontario reported 361 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 20,907 cases.

The provincial death toll has risen to 1,725 as 56 more deaths were reported.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

