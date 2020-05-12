Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Ottawa-Gatineau zip line opening delayed until spring 2021

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 12:21 pm
A planned zip line between Ottawa and Gatineau is delaying its opening until 2021 amid disruptions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A planned zip line between Ottawa and Gatineau is delaying its opening until 2021 amid disruptions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Orkestra

Plans for an interprovincial zip line between Ottawa and Gatineau, originally set to open this summer, have been suspended until spring 2021 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The planned 1,400-foot-long tourist attraction, first announced last December and believed to be the first interprovincial crossing of its kind in the world, promised participants an “unparalleled” perspective of the Ottawa River.

But organizers announced Tuesday morning that, in light of “uncertainty surrounding the restrictions” related to the ongoing pandemic, the new zip line project will be put off until next year.

Lumsden, Sask. zip line park closing following $10K permit renewal conditions
Lumsden, Sask. zip line park closing following $10K permit renewal conditions

Dubbed “Interzip Rogers,” the multimillion-dollar project was a collaboration between Ottawa-based advertising agency Orkestra and Zibi, a mixed-use development under construction on Gatineau’s waterfront and on the Chaudière and Albert islands.

Rogers Communication is the title sponsor, while Skyline Ziplines, which operates zip lines in more than 20 countries, is building and operating the ride.

Story continues below advertisement

Construction has been disrupted during the pandemic, the organizers said in a statement, but work is scheduled to resume this summer according to public health guidelines.

READ MORE: Ottawa’s Bluesfest 2020 cancelled; ticketholders can get full refund

Alex Van Dieren, Orkestra’s co-president, told Global News last year he expected construction costs to be between $1.2 million and $1.5 million.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Both Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin were supporters of the privately funded project when it was first announced, with the zip line representing the first time the neighbouring cities partnered together on a major tourism attraction.

Tourism in the National Capital Region has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus, with annual events such as Bluesfest and Canada Day celebrations forced to cancel amid bans on public gatherings.

Coronavirus outbreak: Tories push for more federal help for restaurant, tourism sectors
Coronavirus outbreak: Tories push for more federal help for restaurant, tourism sectors
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ottawa COVID-19Ottawa Coronavirusottawa tourismInterZip RogersOttawa River zip lineOttawa tourism coronavirusOttawa-Gatineau zip lineZibi zip line
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.