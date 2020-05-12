3 charged after officers in Lindsay seize fentanyl in drug-trafficking investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three residents in Lindsay, Ont., are facing drug-trafficking charges following an investigation into the sale of heroin and fentanyl in the town.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, as part of its investigation, officers stopped a vehicle on Lindsay Street North in Lindsay around 11:25 p.m. Monday.

Police allege a search of the vehicle and its occupants resulted in the seizure of 29 grams of fentanyl. The drugs have an estimated street value of $10,000, police said.

Katherine Rebecca Howard, 24, Tyler Dasilva, 30, and David Joseph Corbeil, 60, all of Lindsay, were arrested and each charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Howard was additionally charged with failure to comply with the conditions of a recognizance.

All three accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 16, police said Tuesday.

