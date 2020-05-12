Menu

Crime

3 charged after officers in Lindsay seize fentanyl in drug-trafficking investigation: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 11:40 am
Police in Lindsay, Ont., say officers seized fentanyl as part of an investigation on Monday.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Three residents in Lindsay, Ont., are facing drug-trafficking charges following an investigation into the sale of heroin and fentanyl in the town.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, as part of its investigation, officers stopped a vehicle on Lindsay Street North in Lindsay around 11:25 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Suspended driver found with purple fentanyl in Peterborough — police

Police allege a search of the vehicle and its occupants resulted in the seizure of 29 grams of fentanyl. The drugs have an estimated street value of $10,000, police said.

Police in Lindsay seized 29 grams of fentanyl on Monday.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Katherine Rebecca Howard, 24, Tyler Dasilva, 30, and David Joseph Corbeil, 60, all of Lindsay, were arrested and each charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Howard was additionally charged with failure to comply with the conditions of a recognizance. 

Story continues below advertisement

All three accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 16, police said Tuesday.

No quick fix for the opioid crisis in City of Kawartha Lakes
No quick fix for the opioid crisis in City of Kawartha Lakes
