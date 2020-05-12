Menu

Crime

Suspended driver found with purple fentanyl in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 10:13 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police have charged a man with drug possession following a traffic stop. Global News File

A Fraserville, Ont., man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Saturday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:35 p.m., an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of Romaine Street and Park Street South. 

The officer reportedly determined the driver was a suspended driver and placed him under arrest. During a search, police allege the man was in possession of purple fentanyl.

Jason Nesbitt, 45, of Fraserville, was charged with driving while under suspension and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 8, police said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylDrugsPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimedrug arrestFraservillepurple fentanylsuspended driverJason Nesbitt
