Suspended driver found with purple fentanyl in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Fraserville, Ont., man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Saturday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:35 p.m., an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of Romaine Street and Park Street South.

The officer reportedly determined the driver was a suspended driver and placed him under arrest. During a search, police allege the man was in possession of purple fentanyl.

Jason Nesbitt, 45, of Fraserville, was charged with driving while under suspension and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 8, police said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 Police issue warning on circulation of powerful opioid Police issue warning on circulation of powerful opioid