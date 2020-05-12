Menu

Crime

OPP charge woman accused of spitting on counter at Bobcaygeon store

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 8:42 am
Updated May 12, 2020 8:44 am
OPP have charged a woman in Bobcaygeon, Ont., after she allegedly spit on a store counter.
A woman has been charged after allegedly spitting on a counter at a retail store in Bobcaygeon, Ont., on Sunday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers were called to the business to deal with a customer. Police allege the customer became agitated with a cashier, yelled racial slurs and then spit on a counter.

Police say the investigation led officers to identify a suspect, who was later found.

Michelle Wright, 33, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with mischief.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 16.

