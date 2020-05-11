Menu

Canada

London police seek missing 15-year-old

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted May 11, 2020 6:06 pm
Aaron Earhart, 15, of London.
Aaron Earhart, 15, of London. London Police Service

London police are issuing an appeal to the public as they search for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Aaron Earhart was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Huron and Sandford streets, according to police.

Police say he was possibly wearing a black puffy jacket, black sweat pants and black and yellow Adidas shoes.

Earhart is described as Caucasian, standing five-feet-eight inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Police say he has short brown hair and wears glasses.

Police say they and Earhart’s family are concerned for his welfare, adding that the boy has a medical condition.

Anyone who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

