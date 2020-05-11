Homicide detectives investigate after man found dead in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide section is investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment suite over the weekend.

At around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of 107 Avenue and 116 Street where a man was found dead inside a suite.

Police said the homicide section has taken over the investigation “due to the circumstances,” but didn’t comment further.

It’s not known how the man died. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police have not released any information about the victim. Police do not have a suspect(s) in custody, the EPS said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Police anticipate more information will be released after the autopsy is complete.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

