Crime

Man facing charges after altercation with officer in Welland, Ont.: Niagara police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 6:03 pm
Updated May 11, 2020 6:04 pm
A man from Welland is facing charges connected to an altercation with Niagara police on Sunday May 10, 2020.
A man from Welland is facing charges connected to an altercation with Niagara police on Sunday May 10, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 39-year-old Welland, Ont. man is facing multiple charges after he was tasered in a scuffle with police on Sunday afternoon.

Niagara police say the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Niagara and 6th streets in Welland, after an officer approached a suspected impaired driver sitting in a vehicle.

As the officer was placing the driver under arrest, he allegedly lashed out and became combative, according to police.

The driver eventually had to be taken down with conducted energy weapon (CEW) according to investigators.

Both the man and the police officer were transported to hospital with minor injuries where they were treated and later released, according to detectives.

The 39-year-old, who has since been released from custody, is facing four charges including assault with intent to resist arrest, assaulting a peace officer, attempting to disarm a peace officer, and disobeying an order of the court.

