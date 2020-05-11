Man facing charges after altercation with officer in Welland, Ont.: Niagara police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 39-year-old Welland, Ont. man is facing multiple charges after he was tasered in a scuffle with police on Sunday afternoon.

Niagara police say the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Niagara and 6th streets in Welland, after an officer approached a suspected impaired driver sitting in a vehicle.

As the officer was placing the driver under arrest, he allegedly lashed out and became combative, according to police.

The driver eventually had to be taken down with conducted energy weapon (CEW) according to investigators.

Both the man and the police officer were transported to hospital with minor injuries where they were treated and later released, according to detectives.

The 39-year-old, who has since been released from custody, is facing four charges including assault with intent to resist arrest, assaulting a peace officer, attempting to disarm a peace officer, and disobeying an order of the court.

Story continues below advertisement

7:34 Teen clocked going 308 km/h on QEW in dad’s car: OPP Teen clocked going 308 km/h on QEW in dad’s car: OPP