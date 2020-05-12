6 facings charges after weapons, drug raid in Deseronto

Five adults and one youth were arrested Monday after police say they confiscated a large quantity of drugs and guns from a home in Deseronto.
OPP searched a home on Main Street on Monday and say they found cocaine, meth, cash, firearms, brass knuckles, a controlled energy weapon and air pistols.
OPP then arrested five adults and a youth.
Amanda Holland, 40, Brock Alkenbrack, 23, and Caiden Hazelwood, 18, all of Deseronto; Allan Pierce, 22, of Stone Mills Township, and Karakwontonh Maracle, 18, of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, were jointly charged with:
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a prohibited device for a dangerous purpose
- possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- two counts of possession of a Schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking
A 17-year-old is facing the same charges, but cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Pierce was additionally charged with disobeying a court order.
