Weather

Frost advisory in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 11:24 am
Near freezing temperatures are expected during the night for much of the week as a cold air mass settles into the area, according to the federal weather agency.
Near freezing temperatures are expected during the night for much of the week as a cold air mass settles into the area, according to the federal weather agency. Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale, Ont., with near or below zero temperatures expected to result in frost Monday.

Near freezing temperatures are expected during the night for much of the week as a cold air mass settles into the area, according to the federal weather agency.

READ MORE: Tourism Barrie faces economic difficulty amid coronavirus crisis

“May 11 marks the beginning of the 2020 frost advisory season for these regions in Ontario,” Environment Canada says.

“Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

