Frost advisory in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale, Ont., with near or below zero temperatures expected to result in frost Monday.

Near freezing temperatures are expected during the night for much of the week as a cold air mass settles into the area, according to the federal weather agency.

“May 11 marks the beginning of the 2020 frost advisory season for these regions in Ontario,” Environment Canada says.

“Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

