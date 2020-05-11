Canada’s biggest companies getting new loans, financing to weather COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government says it will provide loans and financing to the country’s largest employers to help them weather the COVID-19 economic crisis.

The Liberals are promising bridge financing to companies whose financial needs aren’t being met by conventional credit so they can stay open and keep employees on their payrolls.

The government says in a release that another goal of the financing program, aimed at companies with $300 million or more in revenues, is to avoid bankruptcies of otherwise viable firms wherever possible.

Rules on access to the money will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Any companies convicted of tax evasion won’t be eligible for the money, which will be open to all sectors of the economy.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the low-cost lending isn’t for those who don’t need it, nor is it to rescue companies that were facing insolvency before the crisis.

He said as long as the rules are met, companies like those in oil and gas as well as the airline sector will be among those eligible.

“It’s not about one sector,” said Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, who also made the announcement.

“It’s about all of the sectors having the opportunity to navigate through this crisis.”

