Frost advisory issued for southern Ontario with ‘record cold’ expected, possible snow

A frost advisory is in place for southern Ontario with “record cold” expected in the region.

Environment Canada issued the advisory on Sunday warning of near-zero temperatures into Monday morning, and possibly even a few centimetres of snow.

Monday marks the beginning of frost advisory season for the affected areas.

“The unusually cold air mass that brought record cold across southern Ontario this weekend isn’t going anywhere quick,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said.

“It’s all due to a circulating area of arctic air that’s parked over the area — yes, the polar vortex. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark into Monday morning but much colder air will move in for Monday night and Tuesday night especially, with more record cold likely.”

Hull said he expects the frost advisory to stay in place until the middle of the week.

“With the cold comes the potential for snow too,” he said.

“A disturbance moving into the area Sunday will bring the chance of showers for Mother’s Day, but as temperatures drop Sunday night into Monday morning, it will turn to wet snow with the potential for some accumulation for higher terrain along the escarpment and away from the water.”

Some areas could see anywhere from two to five centimetres of snow, with Kitchener-Waterloo and the Hamilton Mountain being areas to watch.

However, it’s not all bad news. Hull said “more typical” May weather will move in by the end of the work week, with temperatures possibly going above 20 C on the weekend.

Warm Mother's Day wishes to moms out there but there's a frost advisory! Temps. around freezing tonight with wet snow possible into Monday a.m. – escarpment/away from the lake could see 2-5 cm of wet snow on grassy surfaces. Record cold likely Tue a.m. and Wed. a.m.(sorry mom) pic.twitter.com/gFKcCPU7M8 — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) May 10, 2020

