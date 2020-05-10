Driver critically injured in single-vehicle Brampton crash

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a driver was critically injured after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Clark Boulevard around 6:20 a.m.

Officers said a car crashed into a tree in the area and the female driver had to be transported to a trauma centre.

She was the only person in the vehicle.

Police said she suffered life-threatening injuries.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate what caused the collision.

UPDATE:

– Road Closures: Clark Bv from Fleetwood to Earnscliffe Gate

– Major Collision Bureau attending pic.twitter.com/BNOADwgsKl — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement