Driver critically injured in single-vehicle Brampton crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 10, 2020 10:02 am
Police said they were called to the crash around 6:20 a.m.
Police said they were called to the crash around 6:20 a.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a driver was critically injured after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Clark Boulevard around 6:20 a.m.

Officers said a car crashed into a tree in the area and the female driver had to be transported to a trauma centre.

She was the only person in the vehicle.

Police said she suffered life-threatening injuries.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate what caused the collision.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Trafficpeel regional policeBramptonpeel policePeel RegionSingle Vehicle CrashBrampton CrashBrampton CollisionBramalea Road and Clark Boulevard
