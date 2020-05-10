Driver critically injured in single-vehicle Brampton crash

Peel Regional Police say a driver was critically injured after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton Sunday morning.
Police said they were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Clark Boulevard around 6:20 a.m.
Officers said a car crashed into a tree in the area and the female driver had to be transported to a trauma centre.
She was the only person in the vehicle.
Police said she suffered life-threatening injuries.
Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate what caused the collision.
