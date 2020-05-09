Okanagan football player gets drafted by the Montreal Alouettes

Send this page to someone via email

Homegrown Kelowna athlete Andrew Becker hopes to trade in his Regina Rams’ university jersey for a professional one this year.

The 6’3″, 300-pounder was drafted 49th overall in the 6th round by the Montreal Alouettes in the 2020 CFL draft.

“It was an exciting process, I was watching with my parents back home and watching the draft ticker so it was pretty exciting to get the call from coach Jones,” said Andrew Becker.

Becker, who played high school ball at Rutland Senior Secondary, says the moment he shared with his family is one he’ll never forget.

“It was exciting, they were super happy for me,” said Becker.

“I’m thankful to have that support system there.” Tweet This

Becker, who was widely regarded as one of the more athletic offensive lineman in the draft, had his draft stock lowered by an injury-plagued 2019 season.

“It was tough, knowing it was my draft year and not having all the film on the table was really hard during the process and I know that that was a worry for a lot of teams,” Becker told Global News on Saturday.

“I’m super thankful the Alouettes took a chance on me.” Tweet This

In 2019, Becker appeared in just three games, though his experience at multiple positions should help him at the next level.

Becker started at left guard, right guard and centre during his tenure with the Regina Rams.

“I think being in the CFL and just having some versatility will impact me getting on the field early.”

So the question looms, will there be a CFL season?

The CFL has pushed back its opening day kickoff by a month, from June to July, and the league has delayed rookie camps that were supposed to take place this month.

“Just going to control what I can control, and let the rest play out,” said Becker.

Becker said he’s concentrating on his training, despite worries about the potential cancellation of the upcoming CFL season.

