London, Ont., support centre asking for donations of food, personal care items

A London, Ont., support centre is asking for donations to continue to provide those in need with the necessary items amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jen de Melo with My Sisters’ Place in downtown London says the centre is in need of several items.
De Melo told Jess Brady on 980 CFPL’s Afternoon Show Friday the centre sees 120 to 150 individuals regularly, prior to the pandemic, and the number of individuals needing support remained the same after it began.
“We’re seeing a lot of need for shoes, socks, underwear — the regular things we take for granted.”
Prior to the pandemic, de Melo says the centre strived on interpersonal connections and “being able to sit down and share a coffee with people.”
“A lot of our women and men, their social network is quite small. … We see folks struggling because the 10 or 15 minutes they get with us is all they have to connect interpersonally, or talk about how they’re feeling.”
Those looking to donate can drop-off donations at 566 Dundas Street after calling 519-679-9570 x 5000.
