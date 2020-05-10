London, Ont., support centre asking for donations of food, personal care items

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., support centre is asking for donations to continue to provide those in need with the necessary items amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jen de Melo with My Sisters’ Place in downtown London says the centre is in need of several items.

“What we’re looking for is any kind of takeaway snacks [such as] granola bars, pudding and fruit that we can provide to people, [as well as] basic-need items, such as brushes, conditioner, deodorant and bottles of water.

“Right now, there’s also a huge need [for] face wipes.”

Friends we are in need of bottled water, deodorant (men’s & women’s) and conditioner. Donations can be dropped off at 566 Dundas St. 11-1 & 4-5:30 on weekdays, 11-1 on weekends. Pull up out front, call 519-679-9570 x 5000 #ldnont @CMHAMiddlesex — My Sisters' Place (@MySistersPlace) May 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

De Melo told Jess Brady on 980 CFPL’s Afternoon Show Friday the centre sees 120 to 150 individuals regularly, prior to the pandemic, and the number of individuals needing support remained the same after it began.

“We’re seeing a lot of need for shoes, socks, underwear — the regular things we take for granted.” Tweet This

Prior to the pandemic, de Melo says the centre strived on interpersonal connections and “being able to sit down and share a coffee with people.”

“Now, we’re doing drive-thru support, so it’s through a window [and] they’re not getting that one-on-one time.

“A lot of our women and men, their social network is quite small. … We see folks struggling because the 10 or 15 minutes they get with us is all they have to connect interpersonally, or talk about how they’re feeling.” Tweet This

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Those looking to donate can drop-off donations at 566 Dundas Street after calling 519-679-9570 x 5000.

4:35 2020 Edmonton Big Brothers and Sisters Dream Home 2020 Edmonton Big Brothers and Sisters Dream Home