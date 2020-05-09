Brandon breaks May snowfall record: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

People in southwestern Manitoba woke up to snow on Saturday.

Environment Canada says Brandon got most of the snowfall, with 10-12 cm reported.

Rivers recorded 12 cm, Newdale 7-12 cm, Virden 9.5 cm, 5-8 cm in Shoal Lake, 7 cm in Cypress River, 5 cm in Roblin, 3 cm in Killarney, 2.5 cm in Riding Mountain, 1.5 in Miami and one to two in Melita.



Meteorologist Chris Stammers says it looks like Brandon beat its snowfall record for May 9.

The number to beat was 5.8 cm for this day in 1967, which wasn’t the biggest ever for May though.

“Certainly in May they’ve had bigger snowfalls in Brandon,” he said.



Pelican Lake snow. Gerry Nadon Brandon snowfall. Heather Thorkelson Snowfall in Strathclair, Man. . Jason Koscielny Snow in Shoal Lake. Tracy Kimpinski

Stammers says snowfall in May isn’t that unusual for Manitoba.

“It seems like every other year there’s snowfall in Manitoba in May,” he said adding there is some good news if you woke up to a snowy morning.

“The snow is not going to last very long, maybe a couple days. Temperatures are below normal but above freezing.”