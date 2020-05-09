Day-long search by N.S. RCMP results in rescue of man, dog in Kings County

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man is alive after a day-long search by RCMP in Kings County earlier this week.

On the morning of May 5, police were dispatched to a call at 6:09 a.m., after reports there was a vehicle in the ditch off North River Road, near McGee Lake.

When officers arrived they found the vehicle overturned on its passenger side in the ditch and partially submerged in knee-deep water.

There was no one inside except for a small dog.

Police did find some blood inside the vehicle but after a short search of the immediate area, no one was found.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted and they told investigators that a family member had been driving the vehicle with the dog and that they were headed to a cottage near the scene of the collision.

At that time the driver’s location was still not known. The cottage was checked and no one was located inside.

After contacting all possible leads that may have helped locate the driver, including family, friends and the local hospital, an RCMP police dog was called in.

The search of the area around the crash continued throughout the afternoon when RCMP spotted something white in the tree line. The Mounties investigated and found the driver at approximately 2 p.m.

The man in medical distress was found approximately 1 km away from the site of the crash. He was suffering from the effects of exposure to the cold.

RCMP officers provided first aid and called paramedics to the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with undisclosed life-threatening injuries.

The family of the driver has since updated the RCMP to inform them that the driver’s condition was very serious but that he is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

The driver told police he lost control of the vehicle when navigating a corner on his way to the cottage.

Police say that the small dog was returned safe and sound to its owner.

No charges are expected to be laid.