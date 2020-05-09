Menu

Canada

COVID-19 pandemic prompts Red Deer mayor to accept children’s requests for birthday letters

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 9, 2020 12:51 am
Updated May 9, 2020 12:52 am
Tara Veer, mayor of Red Deer, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Tara Veer, mayor of Red Deer, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Dave Carels, Global News

For some children right now, restrictions related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic can make it difficult to celebrate birthdays the way they did before the public health crisis began.

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer is now expanding a birthday initiative normally aimed at the city’s residents who are turning 65 years of age or older to children.

In a news release issued Friday, the city said Veer is now accepting requests for personalized birthday letters for children.

“As we work our way through the COVID-19 pandemic as a community, we want to help brighten the days of as many of our residents as we can, especially those children and seniors who are unable to have the birthday or anniversary gathering with friends and family they were hoping for,” Veer said.

To request a personalized letter for a Red Deer resident who is under 18 or over 65 and celebrating a birthday, visit http://www.reddeer.ca/mayor and click on “Birthday or Anniversary message.”

The offer is also extended to residents of Red Deer who are celebrating an anniversary of 50 years or greater.

Community members in dinosaur costumes wish Edmonton boys happy birthday amid COVID-19 pandemic.
