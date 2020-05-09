Vancouver police investigate alleged Point Grey child luring incident

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating an incident of alleged child luring in Vancouver’s West Point Grey neighbourhood.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.

Police say a 12-year-old girl was riding her bike on West Sixth Ave between Trimble and Sasamat streets when a man in a grey or silver car told her to “come into my car.”

The young girl was scared, and rode home to tell her mother what had happened, police said.

“As terrifying a situation like this could be for a young child, she showed her bravery and did the right thing by not engaging with the male,” Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said. “We commend her for her courage.”

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old. His vehicle is larger, possibly a van or SUV, that is light grey or silver with a roof rack.

Police are asking anyone with information or with dash cam footage who were in the 4400, 4500, and 4600 blocks of West Sixth Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to contact detectives at 604-717-0602 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

