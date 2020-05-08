Police find 8-foot boa constrictor during call about man with machete in Oppenheimer Park

Send this page to someone via email

Police were surprised to find themselves face-to-face with an eight-foot boa constrictor while responding to a call at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park on Friday.

Officers had been called to reports of a man with a machete in the park Friday afternoon.

Police said when they arrived, they found the snake — along with four replica handguns, two machetes, an axe and a club with nails in it.

Staff with the City of Vancouver’s animal services section seized the snake, as police said they could not locate an owner.

Boa constrictors are listed as “restricted” in B.C., which means if they are shorter than three metres long they are legal to possess and breed, but may not be released.

Investigators said one person was arrested in relation to the initial call about the machete.

As of Friday, the province said everyone living in Oppenheimer Park’s long-running homeless encampment has been offered housing.

The province has set a Saturday deadline for the park to be completely closed.