Canada

Lethbridge remembers 75th anniversary of WWII’s end

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 8:52 pm
Lethbridge remembers the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War
On Friday morning, a wreath was placed at the cenotaph by city hall in Lethbridge to recognize the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Taz Dhaliwal finds out how local residents with personal connections to the war are commemorating the anniversary.

Royal Canadian Legion members held a wreath ceremony by the cenotaph near city hall in Lethbridge Friday morning to remember the end of the Second World War 75 years ago.

However, the ceremony, which took place at 11 a.m., looked different this year due to COVID-19.

“In previous years, we would have had a much larger contingent here from the legion as well as representation from other units of veterans,” said Wayne King, a retired Air Force officer who fought during the Cold War.

READ MORE: Europe marks 75th anniversary of V-E Day amid coronavirus pandemic

There were only a few people present and physical distancing measures were in place.

Retired air force officer, Wayne King stands by the cenotaph in Lethbridge as he commemorates the 75th anniversary to the end of the Second World War. .
Retired air force officer, Wayne King stands by the cenotaph in Lethbridge as he commemorates the 75th anniversary to the end of the Second World War. . Taz Dhaliwal

King drew parallels between the war and today’s biggest battle.

“We have to ensure the efforts by the nation and the government as well as all the local citizens are focused on overcoming the problems we’re facing right now,” King said.

He talked about how citizens came together then to send much-needed supplies, such as food and medical equipment, to the troops in Europe. Today, Canadians have been rallying together to help front-line workers during the pandemic.

Edward Rocky Brave Rock, from the Blood Tribe Reserve in southern Alberta fought in the Second World War and he was stationed in England during his years of service. .
Edward Rocky Brave Rock, from the Blood Tribe Reserve in southern Alberta fought in the Second World War and he was stationed in England during his years of service. . Rocky Brave Rock

Seventy-year-old Blood Tribe member Rocky Brave Rock is remembering his father, Edward Marcus Brave Rock, who served in England during the war.

Like many other soldiers, Brave Rock’s father wasn’t the same upon his return to Canada.

READ MORE: Roy Green: VE Day and stories from WWII my father was never able to tell me

“He was quite the lonely man after… The only time he cheered up is when he met up with his army buddies that were living at the time,” Brave Rock recounted.

His father died a couple of years ago and left behind an important message of encouragement for his loved ones.

“One of his favourite sayings is, ‘Look further than your nose. Look further. You got to look further to accomplish anything,'” Brave Rock said.

LethbridgeSecond World WarWWIIWorld War IIWorld War Two75th Anniversary to end of WWIISecond World War 75th anniversaryWorld War II anniversaryWWII 75th anniversary
