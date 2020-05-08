Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Nova Scotia coasts to experience large waves, pounding surf Saturday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 7:32 pm
Global News Morning Forecast May 8, 2020
WATCH: Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

The coasts of Nova Scotia will see large waves and pounding surf on Saturday night.

Environment Canada says an intensifying low-pressure system will pass north of Nova Scotia on Saturday.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia to provide cash bonus for front-line health-care workers

As a result, storm surge combined with waves will approach the Atlantic coast of the province from the southwest.

The elevated sea levels may cause minor flooding.

Global News at 6 Maritimes: May 8
Global News at 6 Maritimes: May 8

Environment Canada says the storm surge is expected to last from 7:00 p.m. AT to 11:00 p.m. AT.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaFloodingNova Scotia weatherStorm SurgeSurfElevated Sea LevelsLarge Waves
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.