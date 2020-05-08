Nova Scotia coasts to experience large waves, pounding surf Saturday

The coasts of Nova Scotia will see large waves and pounding surf on Saturday night.
Environment Canada says an intensifying low-pressure system will pass north of Nova Scotia on Saturday.
As a result, storm surge combined with waves will approach the Atlantic coast of the province from the southwest.
The elevated sea levels may cause minor flooding.
Global News at 6 Maritimes: May 8
Environment Canada says the storm surge is expected to last from 7:00 p.m. AT to 11:00 p.m. AT.
