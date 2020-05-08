Province approves disaster funding for northern Alberta residents affected by floods

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government has approved funding for residents who are rebuilding from damages caused by flooding in northern Alberta.

Premier Jason Kenney and several other MLAs are scheduled to release details Friday afternoon about the funding to help Albertans rebuild and recover from the damage caused by spring flooding.

Kenney will be joined by Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu, Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche MLA Laila Goodridge, Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo MLA Tany Yao and Peace River MLA Dan Williams for a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

The announcement will be streamed live in this story post.

More than 13,000 residents were forced from their homes last month due to flooding in the Fort McMurray region and in Mackenzie County.

The flooding in the Fort McMurray area was caused by ice jams on the Athabasca and Clearwater rivers.

Flooding in the Fort Vermilion area, which forced about 450 people from their homes, was caused by an ice jam on the Peace River.

Everyone who was forced to flee their homes from the floods has since been allowed to return home, but many homes and buildings have been damaged.

Canadian Red Cross announces funding for Fort McMurray evacuees

In additional to the provincial funding, the Canadian Red Cross announced Friday it will provide $600 to every household in Fort McMurray and the surrounding area that was under a mandatory evacuation order due to the flooding.

“The flooding that occurred in the Fort McMurray area is devastating, especially for people still recovering from the wildfires that impacted the same region four years ago,” Jenn McManus, vice-president of Canadian Red Cross in Alberta and Northwest Territories, said in a media release.

“Thanks to the generosity of Canadians, this assistance will help meet some immediate needs as people begin to recover from this disaster.”

People who registered with the Canadian Red Cross and were under mandatory evacuation from their primary residence in Fort McMurray and area due to the flooding will receive one payment per household to help meet their re-entry needs.

Residents who were evacuated and have not registered with the Red Cross are encouraged to call 1-800-863-6582.