Fort Vermilion residents return home after flood evacuation orders lifted

Residents in northwestern Alberta forced out by floods last week are being allowed to return home.

At 8 a.m. Monday, evacuation orders were lifted for residents of Fort Vermilion, Buttertown and Beaver Ranch. About 450 people were forced from their homes more than a week ago after an ice jam on the Peace River led to flooding in Mackenzie County.

In an update on Facebook Sunday night, officials with Mackenzie County said residents are allowed to return home if they choose, but they can also stay in the accommodations they were provided. Once evacuees check out of their accommodations though, the county said they may not be allowed to return.

Officials warned residents to return with caution, as there are sinkholes throughout the community, which are marked by ribbon, stakes and spray paint. People are asked not to move markers and pylons that are placed around the community, as they are there for safety reasons.

Meals will be provided by the Salvation Army to evacuees and volunteers on Monday. Officials with the county said wristbands are required and meals can be picked up in Fort Vermilion at the Fort Vermilion Community Cultural Complex.

The Northern Lights Gas Co-op is inspecting gas lines in the community over the next few days. Anyone who smells gas should immediately call the NLGC.

Those returning home are asked to use the provided garbage bins/dumpsters for furniture and household garbage. “White” goods — fridges, freezers, coolers — as well as chemicals and electronics should be left on the curb for pick up. Crews will be picking them up throughout the day, according to the county.

Anyone with questions or concerns should call the Mackenzie County Incident Command Post at 780-927-3718.