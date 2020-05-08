Sofina meat processing with 2 unrelated COVID-19 cases in Burlington, Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Sofina Foods Inc. says it’s dealing with two separate unrelated COVID-19 cases at its processing facilities in Burlington and Mississauga, Ont.

A spokesperson for the company, – whose brands include Janes, Lilydale and Fletcher’s – says one case was discovered at its chicken processing plant in Mississauga which employs over 180 people.

The other was at its Burlington plant which produces fresh pork and employs close to 1,000 people.

Both employees are self-isolating at home, under the guidance of the provincial health authority, according to the company.

“We also stopped operations overnight at the Mississauga plant to allow fogging of all welfare areas in addition to daily sanitation,” said Director of Communications Daniele Dufour in a release on Friday.

“In the case of our Burlington plant, the employee had not been at work for a week. Given the sanitation protocols in place at the plant, including regular fogging, we are confident that the areas where the employee went do not pose any contamination concerns.”

The plants are still fully operational, according to Dufour, and have been using PPE in production areas at the two sites including mandatory masks and/or face shields.

Sofina foods currently operates 16 manufacturing facilities across Canada and employs close to 5,000 people.