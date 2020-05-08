Menu

Crime

Peterborough County OPP investigating vandalism at Lang Pioneer Village

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 12:20 pm
OPP are investigating vandalism at Lang Pioneer Village.
Peterborough County OPP are investigating vandalism at the Lang Pioneer Village museum east of Peterborough.

On Wednesday just before noon, officers were called to the living history museum located near Keene in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township to investigate an incident of vandalism.

Police say sometime between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, a suspect or suspects threw oil and shingles throughout the property, causing minor damage.

Investigators are actively looking for information that may lead to a suspect or suspects in this case. Anyone with tips on this case can contact the Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

 

