Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Trudeau says wage subsidy program to be extended past June

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 11:45 am
Updated May 8, 2020 12:04 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says bleak job numbers in Canada ‘tell us what we already knew’
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau says bleak job numbers in Canada 'tell us what we already knew'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government’s wage subsidy program for employers will be extended past June.

The move, he said, would help “kickstart” Canada’s economic re-opening and boost jobs.

Trudeau did not say how much longer the benefit would be available.

READ MORE: CEWS vs. CERB: How the two benefits fit together and who may have to return payments

“We’ll have more details next week,” he said. “But to businesses hit by COVID-19, know this: The wage subsidy will continue to be there for you.”

Trudeau made the announcement in an address outside Rideau Cottage on Friday, hours after Canada posted its second-worst unemployment rate on record.

READ MORE: Canada shed 2 million jobs in April amid COVID-19: StatCan

The $73-billion program allows businesses affected by COVID-19 to receive a subsidy of 75 per cent of an employee’s wages for up to 12 weeks. It was originally set to end on June 6.

Story continues below advertisement

The prime minister said that employers have applied for subsidies for almost 2 million workers. As provinces begin to reopen their economies, this subsidy would play an even greater role, Trudeau said.

Coronavirus outbreak: Feds will spend up to $3 billion to top up the wages of essential workers
Coronavirus outbreak: Feds will spend up to $3 billion to top up the wages of essential workers
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Justin Trudeaucoronavirus newscoronavirus canadatrudeauCanada Emergency Wage Subsidycewscanada economy covid-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.