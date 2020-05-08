Menu

Crime

Coboconk woman charged with theft, uttering threat at Lindsay business

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 9:24 am
City of Kawartha Lakes police have charged a woman following an alleged theft in Lindsay, Ont.
City of Kawartha Lakes police have charged a woman following an alleged theft in Lindsay, Ont. Global News Peterborough file

A Coboconk, Ont., woman is facing theft and other charges related to an alleged incident at a business in Lindsay in late April.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on April 23, police were notified about an alleged theft from a William Street South business. The suspect also threatened to kill an employee, police said.

The investigation led to the identification of a suspect, and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Thursday, two officers on patrol saw the suspect in a vehicle on Kent Street West. Police say the officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the suspect on the strength of the warrant.

Amber Savage, 35, of Coboconk, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and uttering a threat to cause death.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on July 16, police said Friday.

Coronavirus: City of Kawartha Lakes to start easing service restrictions
