Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

4 injured after allegedly stolen vehicle crashes on Calgary’s Metis Trail

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 10:05 pm
Emergency officials on the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Calgary's Metis Trail. .
Emergency officials on the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Calgary's Metis Trail. . Global News

Four people were taken to hospital from the scene of a crash on Calgary’s Metis Trail on Thursday afternoon.

According to Calgary police, the call came in at about 4:23 p.m.

The HAWCS police helicopter had been tracking an allegedly stolen vehicle.

Police said the suspect vehicle was driving erratically and eventually crashed into another vehicle at 88 Avenue and Metis Trail.

Three of the people injured in the crash were in stable, non-life-threatening condition, according to EMS.

One person was in potentially life-threatening condition.

Emergency officials on the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Calgary’s Metis Trail.
Emergency officials on the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Calgary’s Metis Trail. Global News

There was no information on the ages or genders of the people involved in the crash, or which vehicle the injured people were in.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the road would be closed for several hours as investigators tried to determine what happened.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCalgary Police ServiceTrafficCalgary PoliceCalgary TrafficCPSMetis Trail Crash4 injures Metis Trail crashCalgary crash Metis TrailCalgary serious crash Metis TrailMetis Trail crash Calgary
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.