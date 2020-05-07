4 injured after allegedly stolen vehicle crashes on Calgary’s Metis Trail

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Four people were taken to hospital from the scene of a crash on Calgary’s Metis Trail on Thursday afternoon.

According to Calgary police, the call came in at about 4:23 p.m.

The HAWCS police helicopter had been tracking an allegedly stolen vehicle.

Police said the suspect vehicle was driving erratically and eventually crashed into another vehicle at 88 Avenue and Metis Trail.

Three of the people injured in the crash were in stable, non-life-threatening condition, according to EMS.

One person was in potentially life-threatening condition.

Emergency officials on the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Calgary’s Metis Trail. Global News

There was no information on the ages or genders of the people involved in the crash, or which vehicle the injured people were in.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the road would be closed for several hours as investigators tried to determine what happened.