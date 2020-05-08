Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba provincial government to provide update on prescription drug limits Friday

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 10:23 am
Manitoba health orders indirectly drive up the cost of prescriptions; update coming tomorrow
WATCH: Concerns over medicine hoarding led the province to implement prescription limits, however that also drove up the money people were spending on dispensing fees. As Global's Marney Blunt explains, the province promises action tomorrow.

The province will be providing an update on prescription drug limits introduced amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, Premier Brian Pallister confirmed Thursday.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen is expected to give the update.

In March, the province placed a one-month limit on prescription drugs in an effort to curb potential stockpiling of medications during COVID-19.

“I think that as Canadians were introduced to the virus we saw some evidence of hoarding of other types of supplies,” chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said during Thursday’s COVID-19 press conference.

“So this is really a preemptive measure to try to prevent that happening prescription drugs.”

READ MORE: Manitoba pharmacies among essential services adapting amid coronavirus pandemic

Prior to COVID-19, you could get a three-month supply of prescriptions drugs during a single trip to the pharmacy. For many, reducing the prescription limit has meant three times the dispensing fees, and three times the trips to the pharmacy during a time the public is being told to stay at home.

Story continues below advertisement

“The first challenge is the financial aspect of it, because every time you get a prescription filled you pay a dispensing fee,” Winnipeg resident Kardene Campbell said.

“Prior to this new kind of protocol, seniors, such as myself, were able to get prescriptions filled for two or three months. I think some had gone even as long as six, which meant only one dispensing fee.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“So now, each and every month, we’re paying this dispensing fee and probably not just on one medication but on multiple.”

Cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to single workplace in Westman

Campbell also has concerns about increased visits to the pharmacy.

“I would probably show up at the pharmacy every two months, now it’s every month,” she said.

“I have certainly been in the pharmacy with a lineup that has gone all through the produce section at the particular pharmacy I go [to]. Again, my concern being that when I should be at home I am now in standing among people, which I probably shouldn’t be.”

READ MORE: No new cases of coronavirus in Manitoba, one probable case now negative

Some Winnipeg pharmacists told Global News stockpiling hasn’t been an issue amid COVID-19.

“We haven’t noted many drug shortages over the last little while. There was a few in the beginning with certain inhalers and certain antimalarial type medications,” Tache Pharmacy manager Scott Groen said.

“I think there was an issue or worry [over] North American supply and global supply in case patients were deciding to stockpile, but it never really came to fruition.”

Other pharmacists said the limit didn’t have much impact on their business.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think the one month supply limit does help a little bit, but I don’t think it helps as much as the government thinks,” said Exchange District Pharmacy owner and pharmacict Ryan Chan.

“Mainly because a lot of the supply issues were happening way before COVID.”

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsBrian PallisterCOVID-19 updatemanitoba coronavirusManitoba pharmaciesManitoba pharmacistsprescription drug limitprescription limit Manitoba
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.