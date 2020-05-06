News May 6 2020 6:39pm 01:30 Cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to single workplace in Westman Global News has learned a cluster of seven COVID-19 cases are linked to a single trucking company in the Brandon, Manitoba region. Global’s Marney Blunt reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6914067/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6914067/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?