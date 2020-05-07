Cancelled/renewed TV shows: ‘Carol’s Second Act,’ ‘Tommy’ and more meet their fates

It’s that time of year, when some of the TV shows we’ve become attached to are unceremoniously ripped from the schedule, never to be seen again.

Some are oldies, having been on the small screen for a while, and others are brand-new that never developed a loyal audience.

Many popular TV shows have faced the axe in the last month or so, as networks slowly revealed which ones wouldn’t be returning to their respective lineups, and they’ve revealed which shows will be coming back for another season.

Here’s a list of shows you’re going to have to bid farewell to and ones that you can get excited about as they return with another season. (This is by no means a full list — check TV channel or individual show sites for complete rosters of cancellations.)

Cancelled: Carol’s Second Act (Global):

Patricia Heaton (R) and Sabrina Jalees (second from R) star in ‘Carol’s Second Act.’ (Global TV) Global TV

This sitcom was about a Carol, played by Patricia Heaton, who embarked on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching and pursues her dream of becoming a doctor.

At the age of 50, Carol was a medical intern and she had to work alongside her peers who were half her age as she worked towards her second act.

Cancelled: Tommy (Global):

Edie Falco stars as Tommy in ‘Tommy.’ Cliff Lipson/CBS/Global Cliff Lipson/CBS/Global

Edie Falco starred in Tommy as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. A true blue New Yorker, Abigail “Tommy” Thomas used her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.

Equal parts political, procedural and family drama, Tommy came from Paul Attanasio, the creator of Bull and Homicide: Life on the Street.

Cancelled: Broke (Global):

New Series, ‘Broke.’ (Global TV)

Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette starred in Broke, a comedy about Jackie (Perrette), a single suburban mother who’s shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero), her sister’s outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier (Camil), and Javier’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple’s money dries up.

Though class differences may have separated the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it tested the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood was the catalyst they need to restore their relationship.

Cancelled: Man With a Plan (Global):

Grace Kaufman as Kate and Matt Leblanc as Adam. (Global TV)

Man With A Plan starred Matt LeBlanc in a comedy about an old-school guy confronting the modern challenges of parenting, marriage, and family.

Adam’s (LeBlanc) self-assured wife, Andi (Liza Snyder), went back to work, forcing him to deal with the startling discovery that his three school age “little angels” are maniacs, all the while trying to run a contracting business with his troublemaker brother, Don (Kevin Nealon).

Renewed: Macgyver (Global):

Lucas Till as Angus “Mac” MacGyver. (Global TV)

MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who creates a clandestine organization within the U.S. government where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives.

Renewed: All Rise (CTV):

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.

Among them is newly-appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

Renewed: Evil (Global):

(L-R): Mike Colter and Katja Herbers on Global’s new series, ‘Evil.’ (Global TV) Global / Corus

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion.

The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Renewed: The Unicorn (Global):

(L-R): Walton Goggins, Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Benson Miller and Maya Lynne Robinson on ‘The Unicorn.’ (Global TV) Global / Corus

The Unicorn is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his “new normal” in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.

As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. The Unicorn stars Walton Goggins, Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Benson Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay, and Makenzie Moss.

Renewed: Bob Hearts Abishola (CTV):

Bob Hearts Abishola is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.

Undaunted by Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob (Billy Gardell) is determined to win Abishola’s heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.

Renewed: SEAL Team (Global):

Cast of ‘SEAL Team.’ (Global TV).

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan, and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions that America can ask of them.

Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence.

Renewed: S.W.A.T. (Global):

Shemar Moore stars as Hondo in ‘S.W.A.T.’ (Global TV) CBS/Global TV

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a locally born and raised SWAT sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.

Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and bridge the divide between his two worlds.

Renewed: Mom (City TV):

Anna Faris and Allison Janney star in Mom, a series from executive producer Chuck Lorre. After years of questionable choices, Christy, a single mom, is sober and trying to get her life on track.

It’s challenging especially because she lives with her mother, Bonnie, who Christy still considers the root of her troubles despite the fact that she has also gotten sober. Now mother and daughter are working to overcome their past mistakes and build a better future for their family.

Renewed: The Neighborhood (Global):

Season 2 premiere of ‘The Neighborhood.’ (Global TV)

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighbourhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness.

Renewed: Bull (Global):

Season 4 premiere of ‘Bull.’ (Global TV)

Bull stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw as the founder of one of the most prolific trial consulting firms of all time.

Brilliant, brash, and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses, and the accused tick.

Renewed: Blue Bloods (CTV):

Frank Reagan is the New York Chief of Police and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.

A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son Danny, a seasoned detective, family man, and Iraq War vet who, on occasion, uses dubious tactics to solve cases. The sole Reagan woman in the family, Erin, is a N.Y. Assistant D.A. and newly single parent, who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, fresh out of Harvard Law and the family’s “golden boy;” however, unable to deny the family tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and is now a newly minted cop.

Renewed: FBI (Global):

Ebonee Noel, Jeremy Sisto, Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Connie Nielsen of the CBS pilot F.B.I. Photo: Kurt Iswarienko/CBS

From Dick Wolf and the team behind the Law & Order franchise, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect, and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.

Renewed: FBI: Most Wanted (Global):

From left to right: Kellan Lutz, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Roxy Sternberg, Julian McMahon, Nathaniel Arcand. (Global TV)

FBI: Most Wanted is a high stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) oversees the highly skilled team which functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

Renewed: Young Sheldon (CTV):

For 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper it isn’t easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.

Renewed: NCIS: New Orleans (Global):

Season 6 premiere of ‘NCIS: New Orleans.’ (Global TV)

NCIS: New Orleans is a drama about the local field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel in The Big Easy, a city known for its music, entertainment, and decadence. Leading the team is Special Agent Dwayne Pride, a.k.a. “King,” a native of New Orleans who is driven by his need to do what is right.

Renewed: NCIS: Los Angeles (Global):

‘NCIS: Los Angles.’ (Global TV)

NCIS: Los Angeles is a drama about the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals that pose a threat to the nation’s security. By assuming false identities and utilizing the most advanced technology, this team of highly trained agents goes deep undercover, putting their lives on the line in the field to bring down their targets.

Renewed: NCIS (Global):

Episode 382 “Someone Else’s Shoes.” (Global TV).

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) is more than just an action drama. With liberal doses of humour, it’s a show that focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations.

Renewed: 9-1-1 (Global):

Episode “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1.” (Global TV).

This hit series explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, paramedics, and firefighters who are thrust into frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations on the job. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable, while solving the problems in their own lives.

Renewed: New Amsterdam (Global):

Season 2 premiere of ‘New Amsterdam.’ (Global TV).

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

Not taking no for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded, and underappreciated hospital — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers, and the President of the United States under one roof — and return it to the glory that put it on the map.

Renewed: God Friended Me (CTV):

God Friended Me stars Brandon Micheal Hall in a humorous, uplifting drama about Miles Finer (Hall), an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from God and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.

Renewed: Station 19 (CTV):

In Seattle, all firefighters are also trained EMTs and the crew at Station 19 is second to none. Working in 24-hour shifts, these professionals spend so much time together that they build relationships unlike any others.

Renewed: Law & Order: SVU (CTV):

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargaity wait for filming of the newest Spinoff Law and Order: Special victims Unit, to resume at their location in the old gym at Lehman College in The Bronx on Monday August 2, 1999. (Photo by Jason Green)

This series from the Law & Order brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York Police Department, the elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.

Sergeant Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), a seasoned veteran of the unit who has seen it all, heads up the department with empathy and professionalism, all the while dealing with her difficult past — as a product of rape and a witness to her mother’s grief, she can personally relate to each victim she tries to help.

Renewed: Chicago Fire (City TV):

No job is more stressful, dangerous or exhilarating than those of the Firefighters, Rescue Squad and Paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. These are the courageous men and women who forge headfirst into danger when everyone else is running the other way. But the enormous responsibilities of the job also take a personal toll.

Renewed: Chicago P.D. (City TV):

From the team behind Chicago Fire comes Chicago P.D., a police drama about those who put it all on the line to serve and protect. District 21 of the Chicago Police Department is made up of two distinctly different groups: The uniformed cops who patrol the beat and deal with street crimes, and the intelligence unit, the team that combats the city’s major offenses, such as organized crime, drug trafficking and high-profile murders

Renewed: Chicago Med (City TV):

The latest installment of the compelling Chicago franchise, an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors, nurses and staff who hold it together. Crossing paths with familiar faces from Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire, this third team of Chicago heroes takes on cases inspired by topical events while forging fiery relationships in the pulse-pounding pandemonium of the emergency room.

Renewed: This Is Us (CTV):

This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their adult kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day.

This dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.

Renewed: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (City TV):

From writer/producers Dan Goor and Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation), Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live) and Andre Braugher (Men of a Certain Age, Homicide: Life on the Street), Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a single-camera ensemble comedy about what happens when a talented, but carefree, detective gets a new captain with a lot to prove.

⁠—

