Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg woman charged in crash that critically injured motorcyclist

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 1:19 pm
Winnipeg police on scene in Sage Creek after a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.
Winnipeg police on scene in Sage Creek after a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Submitted

Winnipeg police have laid charges in connection with a crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition last May.

Police were called to the crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle at the intersection of Lagimodière and Sage Creek boulevards around 3:20 p.m. on May 23, 2019.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man in critical condition after motorcycle collides with vehicle

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital in critical condition. No injuries were reported by the driver of the other vehicle involved.

At the time, police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Following a months-long investigation, police said Thursday that investigators believe the driver of the vehicle had made an illegal U-turn at the intersection that led to the crash.

READ MORE: Friends of motorcycle driver killed in crash mourning loss of ‘St. Boniface staple’

A 39-year-old woman from Winnipeg has now been charged with disobeying a traffic control device causing life-threatening injuries as well as driving carelessly causing life-threatening injuries under the Highway Traffic Act.

The woman has been released on a promise to appear in court.

Share the road: Winnipeg police call for care after motorcycle crash
Share the road: Winnipeg police call for care after motorcycle crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeMotorcycle CrashWinnipeg crashLagimodière Boulevard and Sage Creek BoulevardWinnipeg crash woman chargedWoman charged in motorcycle crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.