Winnipeg woman charged in crash that critically injured motorcyclist

Winnipeg police have laid charges in connection with a crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition last May.

Police were called to the crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle at the intersection of Lagimodière and Sage Creek boulevards around 3:20 p.m. on May 23, 2019.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital in critical condition. No injuries were reported by the driver of the other vehicle involved.

At the time, police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

After an investigation by members of the Traffic Division, a 39-year-old female has been arrested and faces charges in relation to the collision. It has been determined that she had made an illegal U-turn which caused the collision. Media release: https://t.co/UJSXiMpwrE — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 7, 2020

Following a months-long investigation, police said Thursday that investigators believe the driver of the vehicle had made an illegal U-turn at the intersection that led to the crash.

A 39-year-old woman from Winnipeg has now been charged with disobeying a traffic control device causing life-threatening injuries as well as driving carelessly causing life-threatening injuries under the Highway Traffic Act.

The woman has been released on a promise to appear in court.

