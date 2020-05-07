Stratford police officer facing careless driving charge

Send this page to someone via email

Stratford police say they have charged an officer in connection with a collision that occurred in January.

According to police, the officer was driving a cruiser when it crashed into three parked vehicles on George Street West at Downie Street on Jan. 3.

Stratford police say they have completed their investigation and charged the officer with careless driving.

The officer is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.

