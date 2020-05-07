Menu

Crime

Stratford police officer facing careless driving charge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 10:06 am
The Stratford Police Service has charged one of its officers with careless driving.
Stratford police say they have charged an officer in connection with a collision that occurred in January.

According to police, the officer was driving a cruiser when it crashed into three parked vehicles on George Street West at Downie Street on Jan. 3.

READ MORE: London man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing outside St. Marys school — Stratford police

Stratford police say they have completed their investigation and charged the officer with careless driving.

The officer is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.

