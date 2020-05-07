Tim Hortons Nova Scotia Strong doughnut campaign raises over $1.4M for Red Cross

Send this page to someone via email

Tim Hortons Canada says its Nova Scotia Strong doughnut campaign raised more than $1.4 million for the Canadian Red Cross Stronger Together Nova Scotia fund.

In a news release Thursday, Tim Hortons Canada said its Debert, N.S., location sold over 4,400 Nova Scotia Strong doughnuts, the most in the country.

“We knew this campaign would resonate with our local community but we were still blown away by the response,” said restaurant owner Quinn MacKenzie.

“It was really amazing to see how the rest of the country all got behind us to support this cause. We’re truly grateful.”

One hundred per cent of proceeds were collected to support those affected by the mass shooting on April 18 and 19 that killed 22 people.

Tim Hortons says the campaign was bolstered by the support of NHL stars and Nova Scotia natives Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who bought a Nova Scotia Strong doughnut at Tim Hortons this past week,” Crosby said in a statement.

“With your support, we were able to raise over $1.4 million that will go to support those who were impacted by this terrible tragedy. Thank you for stepping up and coming together during this tough time.”

The Canadian Red Cross Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund, in partnership with the Nova Scotia government, will support individuals, families and communities impacted by the Nova Scotia tragedy with immediate and long-term needs, including resiliency and capacity building, Tim Hortons said.

“This contribution from Tim Hortons to the Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund is a direct reflection of the heartfelt support from Canadians across the country,” said Conrad Sauvé, president and CEO of the Canadian Red Cross. “All of the funds raised will help to meet the immediate and long-term needs of the people deeply affected by this tragedy.”