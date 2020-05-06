Saskatoon dairy plant employee tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon dairy plant employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Saputo said the employee was last at the facility on April 27 before developing flu-like symptoms the following day.

A company spokesperson told Global News measures were taken before and after the employee developed the symptoms.

“We worked with authorities there to make sure that the employee could track back all of their movements, who they had been in direct contact with and those individuals were contacted as well so that they could self-isolate or monitor for symptoms,” Sandy Vassiadis said.

READ MORE: Canadian dairy farmers dumping their milk as demand changes amid coronavirus pandemic

She added the areas where the employee spent time were sanitized immediately which can take anywhere from a few hours to a full day.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced the case at the plant on May 5.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Its chief executive said a public safety notice wasn’t necessary as the containment was handled and that it is investigating the situation.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement