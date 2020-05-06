Fanshawe Falcons’ Chuot Angou named OCAA Female Athlete of the Year

Send this page to someone via email

Best of the best.

Anyone who has seen Chuot Angou of the Fanshawe Falcons moving the basketball up the floor or hitting an outside shot knows she brings something special with her every single time she plays.

On Wednesday, Angou was recognized for a tremendous year in 2019-20 as the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association named her their Female Athlete of the Year.

The highest honour in the OCAA caps off a season which saw Angou named both OCAA and CCAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, a CCAA All-Canadian and and OCAA Championship All-Star.

READ MORE: London Knights add 16 new players in 2020 OHL Priority Selection

It was the kind of year that turns a trophy case into a trophy room

OCAA Player of the Year ✅ CCAA Player of the Year ✅ Fanshawe Female Athlete of the Year ✅…. OCAA Overall Female Athlete of the Year…✅!!! Congratulations and well-deserved @cang0u11 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/xjTiQ08WKf — Fanshawe WBB (@FanshaweWBB) May 6, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Story continues below advertisement

Angou captained the Fanshawe Falcons to a 17-1 record and a provincial title as she averaged 18.4 points per game and broke the record for best free throw percentage by hitting 89.6 per cent of her foul shots.

At the OCAA championship Angou did what only elite players can do. She found an even high level of play as she upped her free throw percentage to 91 per cent and shot 50 per cent from three-point range.

READ MORE: Canadian Football League teams call up names of local gridiron talent

“Chuot has matured into a student-athlete that not only understands the game but also respects what it represents,” pointed out Falcons head coach Bill Carriere.

“Her talent on the court is undeniable but what is most impressive is her hunger for competing. She is always mentally focused and physically prepared to win. Chuot has also developed her leadership skills and buys in to our ‘team-first’ philosophy.

“She is a star and is an intense competitor who also motivates her teammates to succeed. Her work ethic and passion for the game has developed her into one of the best players the OCAA has ever seen.”

In being named Female Athlete of the Year, Angou kept alive a streak that has been running for four consecutive years at Fanshawe in which one of the Fanshawe Athletes of the Year has captured OCAA Athlete of the Year honours.

Story continues below advertisement

Cross-country runner Seth Marcaccio did it in 2016-17. Men’s Volleyball player Cole Jordan accomplished the feat in 2018-19. Soccer star Jade Kovacevic won both awards last year and now Angou has done it in 2019-20.

Fanshawe Manager of Athletics Nathan McFadden talked about Angou’s “Intensity, mental toughness, and strong will to compete and succeed.” He stated that Angou is “A terrific leader and teammate who had an exceptional season individually while leading her team to a second consecutive provincial championship.”

The Falcons ended the year on an 18-game winning streak that had them poised to compete at the National championship until its cancellation due to COVID-19.

1:51 Kingston is hosting the OCAA womens basketball tournament Kingston is hosting the OCAA womens basketball tournament