Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Shopify replaces RBC as Canada’s top company amid coronavirus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2020 4:36 pm
Updated May 6, 2020 4:41 pm
The Ottawa headquarters of Canadian e-commerce company Shopify are pictured on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.
The Ottawa headquarters of Canadian e-commerce company Shopify are pictured on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Shopify Inc. overtook the Royal Bank of Canada to become the country’s most valuable company after the company reported revenue growth and strong demand for its services, thanks in part to a boom in online shopping while Canadians practise physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 19.18 points at 14,830.74 as Shopify’s market capitalization increased to nearly $121.3 billion after it shares rose almost seven per cent.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 218.45 points at 28,664.64. The S&P 500 index was down 20.02 points at 2,848.42, while the Nasdaq composite was up 45.27 points at 8,854.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.80 cents US compared with an average of 71.27 cents US on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The July crude oil contract was down 87 cents at US$25.62 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 19 cents at US$1.94 per mmBTU.

Stock market plummets again amid COVID-19 fears
Stock market plummets again amid COVID-19 fears

The June gold contract was down US$22.10 at US$1,688.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 1.45 cents at nearly US$2.35 a pound.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus canadaShoppingOnline ShoppingRBCDow JonesCanada. NewsRoyal Bank Of CanadaS&P/TSXcanada coronavirus updatecanada's most valuable companyRBC valueshopify canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.