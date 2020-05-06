Menu

Entertainment

Ex-NBAer Metta World Peace reveals yet another name change

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 2:23 pm
Metta World Peace and Maya Ford Artest arrive at the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year event at The West Hollywood Edition on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. .
Metta World Peace and Maya Ford Artest arrive at the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year event at The West Hollywood Edition on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. . Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic

Former NBA star Metta World Peace announced that he’s changed his name again.

He changed his name from Ron Artest to Metta World Peace ahead of the start of the 2011-12 season while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, he’s changed his name to Metta Ford-Artest, adding his wife’s last name to his.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise will be launched into space to shoot movie on International Space Station

He revealed the news to former Toronto Raptor Danny Green on Inside the Green Room with Danny Green on Sunday.

“The first game that I had with ‘World Peace,’ I was like, ‘This is the dumbest thing ever.’ I was coming off of the bench at that time, in 2011, and they say, ‘Metta World Peace!’ And I remember not wanting to take off my warm-up. It was embarrassing. So I did think about changing my name back, but then I got used, people got used [to] it,” he revealed.

“My name now is ‘Metta … Ford-Artest. I actually took my wife’s last and added it to mine,” he shared.

Artest revealed that he considered changing his name to “Queensbridge” after the place he grew up in New York City.

Artest is married to Maya Ford, who now goes by Maya Ford Artest on Instagram.

Award season✨

