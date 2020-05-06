Ex-NBAer Metta World Peace reveals yet another name change

Send this page to someone via email

Former NBA star Metta World Peace announced that he’s changed his name again.

He changed his name from Ron Artest to Metta World Peace ahead of the start of the 2011-12 season while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, he’s changed his name to Metta Ford-Artest, adding his wife’s last name to his.

He revealed the news to former Toronto Raptor Danny Green on Inside the Green Room with Danny Green on Sunday.

“The first game that I had with ‘World Peace,’ I was like, ‘This is the dumbest thing ever.’ I was coming off of the bench at that time, in 2011, and they say, ‘Metta World Peace!’ And I remember not wanting to take off my warm-up. It was embarrassing. So I did think about changing my name back, but then I got used, people got used [to] it,” he revealed.

“My name now is ‘Metta … Ford-Artest. I actually took my wife’s last and added it to mine,” he shared.

Artest revealed that he considered changing his name to “Queensbridge” after the place he grew up in New York City.

Artest is married to Maya Ford, who now goes by Maya Ford Artest on Instagram.

