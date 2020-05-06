Tom Cruise will be launched into space to shoot movie on International Space Station

Send this page to someone via email

Tom Cruise will be the first celebrity to shoot a movie in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

On Tuesday, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) administrator Jim Bridenstine announced that the organization will be collaborating with Cruise on a movie.

“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film abroad the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” Bridenstine tweeted.

Deadline reported Monday that Cruise, Elon Musk‘s SpaceX and NASA are working on a project that would be the first narrative feature film to be shot in outer space.

Musk responded to Bridenstine’s tweet on Tuesday, writing, “Should be a lot of fun!”

The film is not part of the Mission: Impossible franchise and no studio is attached to the project at this stage, according to Deadline.

A few films have been shot on board the ISS, including Space Station 3D, a Canadian-American 3D short documentary film about the ISS narrated by Cruise.

Another film shot in space was 2012’s Apogee of Fear by Richard Garriott, the son of an astronaut.

Cruise will be the first actor to film a movie in space but it’s not clear when he will travel to the space station or if others will be joining him.