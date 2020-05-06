Brampton school council chair fired over tweet called Islamophobic

Send this page to someone via email

BRAMPTON, Ont. – A school councillor in Brampton, Ont., has lost his position after posting an Islamophobic tweet.

Ravi Hooda, who was a school council chair and a real estate partner with RE/MAX, was fired on Tuesday after tweeting against mosques being allowed to play the call to prayer during Ramadan.

Hooda made the comment in a reply to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, who announced last month that a bylaw amendment would allow mosques to play the call to prayer on speakers five times per day.

Brown says the change was made to promote a sense of community for Muslims, who would generally gather for prayer during the fasting month of Ramadan but can’t because of COVID-19.

In the tweet, which has since been taken down, Hooda asks whether the city will pass bylaws requiring women to cover themselves from head to toe, allowing the killing of animals at home or create separate lanes for goat riders.

Story continues below advertisement

The Peel District School Board say the post was disturbing and said Hooda will not be able to participate on the school council in any capacity.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Brown thanked RE/MAX for taking action to terminate Hooda and said Islamophobia and hate have no place in the community.

1:41 Toronto Ramadan celebrations go virtual Toronto Ramadan celebrations go virtual