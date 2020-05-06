Menu

Canada

Brampton school council chair fired over tweet called Islamophobic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2020 10:08 am
Updated May 6, 2020 10:10 am
File photo -- A Pakistani Muslim man reads verses from the holy Koran at a Mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan amid lockdown of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 04 May 2020. .
File photo -- A Pakistani Muslim man reads verses from the holy Koran at a Mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan amid lockdown of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 04 May 2020. . EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

BRAMPTON, Ont. – A school councillor in Brampton, Ont., has lost his position after posting an Islamophobic tweet.

Ravi Hooda, who was a school council chair and a real estate partner with RE/MAX, was fired on Tuesday after tweeting against mosques being allowed to play the call to prayer during Ramadan.

Hooda made the comment in a reply to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, who announced last month that a bylaw amendment would allow mosques to play the call to prayer on speakers five times per day.

READ MORE: Ramadan will look different this year, but Muslims are finding ways to celebrate

Brown says the change was made to promote a sense of community for Muslims, who would generally gather for prayer during the fasting month of Ramadan but can’t because of COVID-19.

In the tweet, which has since been taken down, Hooda asks whether the city will pass bylaws requiring women to cover themselves from head to toe, allowing the killing of animals at home or create separate lanes for goat riders.

The Peel District School Board say the post was disturbing and said Hooda will not be able to participate on the school council in any capacity.

Brown thanked RE/MAX for taking action to terminate Hooda and said Islamophobia and hate have no place in the community.

Toronto Ramadan celebrations go virtual
Toronto Ramadan celebrations go virtual
