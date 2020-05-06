Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

3 charged following drug bust in Brantford

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 9:19 am
Three people are facing multiple charges after drugs and handgun were reportedly seized during a drug bust in Brantford, Ont., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Three people are facing multiple charges after drugs and handgun were reportedly seized during a drug bust in Brantford, Ont., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Brantford police

Three people are facing multiple charges tied to a drug bust in Brantford, Ont., on Tuesday, according to police.

Investigators say $25,000 worth of cocaine, several containers of prescription drugs, $5,000 in cash and a handgun were seized by Brantford police at an Alfred Street address in the city.

READ MORE: Hamilton police looking for suspect after $5K in goods allegedly stolen from commercial compounds

A 28-year-old Hamilton man faces eight charges connected to unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Two women, a 19-year-old from Hamilton and a 27-year-old from Brantford, are also facing charges connected to possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and careless storage of ammunition.

Video appears to show man throwing rock at Toronto police cruiser
Video appears to show man throwing rock at Toronto police cruiser
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonCocaineBrantfordBrantford PoliceBrantford crimeAlfred StreetBrantford drug bustdrug bust in brantforddrug bust on alfred streethamilton man arrested in brantford drug bustthree arrested in brantford drug bust
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.