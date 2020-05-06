3 charged following drug bust in Brantford

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing multiple charges tied to a drug bust in Brantford, Ont., on Tuesday, according to police.

Investigators say $25,000 worth of cocaine, several containers of prescription drugs, $5,000 in cash and a handgun were seized by Brantford police at an Alfred Street address in the city.

A 28-year-old Hamilton man faces eight charges connected to unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Two women, a 19-year-old from Hamilton and a 27-year-old from Brantford, are also facing charges connected to possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and careless storage of ammunition.

