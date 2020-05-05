Wooden ram’s head sculpture stolen from Penticton waterfront

Send this page to someone via email

A sculpture has been stolen from Penticton’s waterfront, and police are looking for the culprit.

RCMP say that a wooden ram’s head sculpture that had been on display in the 600-block of Lakeshore Drive was taken sometime between April 23 to 28.

Before it was stolen, the ram looked out over the lake.

Anyone with information is asked to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

