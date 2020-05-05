Menu

Emergency repairs close King and Clarence Street intersection

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 9:06 pm
The intersection of King and Clarence Street will be closed to vehicles in all directions for emergency sewer maintenance.
The intersection of King and Clarence Street will be closed to vehicles in all directions for emergency sewer maintenance. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

The intersection of King and Clarence streets will be closed on Wednesday for emergency sewer maintenance.

The intersection will be closed to vehicles in all directions, and the King Street bike lane may also be impacted in that area.

All businesses along the route, including the Market, remain open, but pedestrians are asked to follow the signed detour route.

Motorists and cyclists heading south on streets west of Wellington Street will be able to turn left and use Dundas Place.

Traffic heading east on King Street should consider using York Street or Dundas Place to get around downtown construction on Richmond and Talbot Streets.

