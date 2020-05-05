Manitoba sex offender with lengthy record of violent assaults against women, girls, released

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police and the Manitoba RCMP are warning the public of a convicted sex offender with a long rap sheet who was released on Monday.

Curtis Leroy George, 28, was released from Stony Mountain Institution after serving a sentence for criminal harassment. He was handed a two-year sentence for stalking, following, harassing and exposing himself to an adult woman, around her workplace and at nearby buildings.

Police said he is considered a high-risk to re-offend in a sexual manner against women and female youths.

Curtis Leroy George Winnipeg Police Service

George has a lengthy criminal record, said police, including a number of violent and sexual offences.

In 2011, he was convicted of sexual interference involving a 13-year-old girl, as well as five counts of sexual assault on random female joggers. He was also convicted of assaulting a female corrections officer.

Police said George is subject to a number of post-release conditions until 2023, including being prohibited from attending a public park or public swimming area where children under 16 can be expected to be present, or a daycare, school ground, playground or community centre.

He’s also banned from Portage Place, City Place, Bell MTS Place or the skywalk that connects those buildings, plus he’s required to participate in sex offender counselling.

George is described as 5’6″, 117 lbs, with shaved black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about George is asked to call police at 204-986-6222, Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477, or their local RCMP detachment.

