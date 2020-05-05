Menu

Winnipeg police want to speak to witnesses of fatal crash in Leila Avenue parking lot

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 12:41 pm
Updated May 5, 2020 12:42 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene
Winnipeg police are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed a crash that killed a 70-year-old pedestrian at a parking lot in the 800 block of Leila Avenue April 22. Global News

Winnipeg police want to speak to anyone who saw a crash that killed a senior in a West Kildonan parking lot last month.

Police say a man in his 70s was walking in a parking lot on Leila Avenue near McPhillips Street around 9:45 a.m. April 22 when he was hit by a vehicle.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police officer charged in crash that sent several to hospital

The driver remained at the scene and offered help, say police.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he died three days later.

Police are now asking any witnesses to reach out to investigators at 204-986-7085.

