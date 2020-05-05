Winnipeg police want to speak to witnesses of fatal crash in Leila Avenue parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police want to speak to anyone who saw a crash that killed a senior in a West Kildonan parking lot last month.

Police say a man in his 70s was walking in a parking lot on Leila Avenue near McPhillips Street around 9:45 a.m. April 22 when he was hit by a vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene and offered help, say police.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he died three days later.

Police are now asking any witnesses to reach out to investigators at 204-986-7085.

